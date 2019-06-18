Gang-rape victim commits suicide in U.P.

A 24-year-old gang-rape victim is reported to have committed suicide in a village under Dataganj police station in the district, blaming the police for not registering her complaint, officials said on Monday.

The SHO of Dataganj police station Amrit Lal has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, they said. Since the woman was reportedly raped in Secunderabad in Telangana, the case could not be lodged here, said SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi.

But she insisted that the case be lodged there as she lived in that area.

Mr. Tripathi said the woman was advised by the local police to file a complaint in Secunderabad as the crime was committed there.

In her suicide note, the woman stated that she was married two years ago, but was living with her parents as her health deteriorated. Last month, she met a relative at a bus stand here who along with two others forcibly took her to Secunderabad, where she was confined to a house and raped, police added.