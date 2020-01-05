Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Amreli district of Gujarat

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of Hari Krishna Lake in Gujarat’s Amreli district was vandalised by unidentified persons late Friday night, the police said.
The statue was installed in a garden near the lake in 2018.
The lake was built by the Dholakiya Foundation of Surat-based diamond baron Savjibhai Dholakiya. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, an official said.
“The incident (vandalising) happened last night. Efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits. This may be the work of people unhappy with construction of the lake, or some anti-social elements,” said Sub-Inspector Y.P. Gohil of Lathi police station.
