Rajasthan political crisis: Union Minister Gajendra Singh refutes Congress allegations of horse trading

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday refuted the Congress' allegation that he was part of a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The accusation, levelled against him by AICC media in-charge Randeep Surjewala, was on the basis of an alleged recording of horse trading transactions between Mr. Shekhawat and Congress MLAs and was revealed in a press conference on Friday morning. Mr. Shekhawat said that it wasn’t his voice in the recordings and that he was ready to face any probe.

“This is not my voice.... Let there be an investigation. I am ready to face any probe,” he said, after the Congress demanded his arrest. Mr. Shekhawat is a member of the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s area of influence.

He also tweeted in Sanskrit stating “where there is dharma (righteousness), there is victory.”

Sources close to Mr. Shekhawat said he would cooperate with any investigation in the matter.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also demanded the arrest of one Sanjay Jain, whom he described as a BJP leader. Mr. Shekhawat denied knowing Mr Jain.

The BJP has dismissed the audio clips cited by the Congress as "manufactured". BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Mr Surjewala had said soon after the rebellion by former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, that if there are many utensils in a house, then they collide and make noise at times.

“The Congress is now trying to suppress this noise through a manufactured audio,” Mr. Patra said.