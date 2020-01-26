Gadkari accuses Sena of betraying BJP in Maharashtra

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the BJP did not lose the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, but was betrayed by the Shiv Sena. He said the Sena not only left its ally, but also its own ideology.

Speaking at a BJP workers’ meeting here, Mr. Gadkari said, “Shiv Sena left us and its own ideology. BJP has not lost the elections, but it has been betrayed.”

On the recently held zilla parishad results in Nagpur, Mr. Gadkari said the BJP should have had a higher polling percentage. “But the BJP’s strength is still intact in Nagpur rural and the city and those who have come together against us are afraid of our strength. They may have come together, but we will defeat them.”

Earlier this month, the BJP lost control of the zilla parishad in Nagpur, the home district of Mr. Gadkari and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.