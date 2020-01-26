Other States

Gadkari accuses Sena of betraying BJP in Maharashtra

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari  

more-in

Sena has left its ideology, says minister

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the BJP did not lose the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, but was betrayed by the Shiv Sena. He said the Sena not only left its ally, but also its own ideology.

Speaking at a BJP workers’ meeting here, Mr. Gadkari said, “Shiv Sena left us and its own ideology. BJP has not lost the elections, but it has been betrayed.”

On the recently held zilla parishad results in Nagpur, Mr. Gadkari said the BJP should have had a higher polling percentage. “But the BJP’s strength is still intact in Nagpur rural and the city and those who have come together against us are afraid of our strength. They may have come together, but we will defeat them.”

Earlier this month, the BJP lost control of the zilla parishad in Nagpur, the home district of Mr. Gadkari and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 7:25:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gadkari-accuses-sena-of-betraying-bjp-in-maharashtra/article30656769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY