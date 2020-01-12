Other States

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, flight operations disrupted

A view of frozen Dal Lake during cold moring in Srinagar, Saturday, January 11 2020.

A view of frozen Dal Lake during cold moring in Srinagar, Saturday, January 11 2020.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

more-in

Private airline Indigo cancelled all flights to and fro Srinagar for the day, an official said

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear in the Valley on Sunday and disrupted flight operations at the airport here, officials said.

Most parts of the Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday which continued during the day.

According to a MET official, while the plains received light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall.

Srinagar city recorded two centimetres of snow till 8:30 AM, while Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded nine centimetres, he said.

Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir recorded eight centimetres of fresh snow, while Kupwara, also in the north, received 25 cm, the official added.

There are reports of heavy snowfall in most parts in the higher reaches of the Valley, Jammu region and some parts of Ladakh Union territory, he said.

The MET Office has forecast widespread snowfall across the valley till Monday.

The snowfall affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as no flight was able to land till about noon.

Private airline Indigo cancelled all flights to and fro Srinagar for the day, the official said.

He, however, said if there was improvement in the weather, the air traffic would most likely resume.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 12:43:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/fresh-snowfall-in-kashmir-flight-operations-disrupted/article30548747.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY