Fresh clash along Assam-Meghalaya inter-State border; none injured

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Lapangap village along the boundary between Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district and Assam's West Karbi Anglong district.

September 27, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - Shillong

PTI

A fresh clash occurred at a disputed village along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-State boundary as locals from both sides used bows and arrows and catapults to attack each other, officials said on September 27.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Lapangap village along the boundary between Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district and Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on September 26.

Explained | The Assam-Meghalaya border firing

The situation was brought under control after police teams from both States visited the spot and placated the locals.

The situation remained calm but tense on Wednesday morning as police forces from both States prevented villagers from congregating at the spot where the clash occurred.

"We are coordinating with our counterparts in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district to keep the situation under control," a senior official of the West Jaintia Hills district said.

