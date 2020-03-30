Other States

Free treatment for COVID-19 patients

The Odisha government on Monday announced that all expenses relating to treatment of any person testing positive for COVID-19 in the State will be borne by the government.

Two hospitals being set up in association with two private medical colleges in Bhubaneswar will exclusively take care of virus cases and all expenses for treatment will be borne by the government, State government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 11:35:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/free-treatment-for-covid-19-patients/article31212401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY