Fratricide at BSF camp: Jawan kills SI before killing self

A jawan allegedly killed his senior, a sub-inspector, before taking his own life in a fratricidal incident at a BSF camp in Rajasthan, officials said.
They said the incident took place at about 6:30 a.m. at border out post ‘Renuka’ in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan where a unit of the 125th battalion of the force is deployed.
Head constable Shiv Chander Ram is reported to have shot dead his senior and sub-inspector R.P. Singh before he killed himself using a service weapon, a senior official of the border guarding force said.
Senior officials are at the incident spot to ascertain the cause of the fratricidal incident, he said.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini: Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.
