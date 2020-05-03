Other States

Fratricide at BSF camp: Jawan kills SI before killing self

Head constable Shiv Chander Ram is reported to have shot dead his senior.

A jawan allegedly killed his senior, a sub-inspector, before taking his own life in a fratricidal incident at a BSF camp in Rajasthan, officials said.

They said the incident took place at about 6:30 a.m. at border out post ‘Renuka’ in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan where a unit of the 125th battalion of the force is deployed.

Head constable Shiv Chander Ram is reported to have shot dead his senior and sub-inspector R.P. Singh before he killed himself using a service weapon, a senior official of the border guarding force said.

Senior officials are at the incident spot to ascertain the cause of the fratricidal incident, he said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini: Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 11:30:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/fratricide-at-bsf-camp-jawan-kills-si-before-killing-self/article31493627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY