Four terror suspects arrested in Bhopal

At least four suspected members of a terror outfit, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), have been arrested by Madhya Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Bhopal. Some more persons are being questioned. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the further probe.

The accused persons have been identified as Fazhar Ali, Mohammed Aqeel, Jahuruddin and Fazhar Jainul, who are said to be from Bangladesh. According to the police, the module was setting up a sleeper cell in Bhopal.

During the searches conducted on a tip-off from the intelligence agencies, the squad seized electronic devices and other evidence from their rented accommodations.

Based on the initial findings, the NIA has dispatched a team to Bhopal for gathering more details and in all probability, the agency may take over the investigation given that the module is suspected to have links in different States, and overseas.