Four killed in landslips in Guwahati, city flooded

At least 54 people have lost their lives in rain-induced disasters across the northeast since April

Train coaches are seen toppled over following mudslides triggered by heavy rains at New Haflong railway station on the Lumding-Silchar route at Dima Hasao district, in northeastern Assam | Photo Credit: AP

Rain-induced landslips killed four people in Guwahati early on Tuesday morning.

The four, all construction workers staying in a rented accommodation, were buried alive in their sleep. Incessant rainfall delayed the recovery of their bodies from under the debris.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), incessant rainfall since Monday evening caused landslips in at least five areas of Guwahati. The authority had identified 366 landslip-prone areas across 19 hills that the city has sprung around.

“I received reports that landslips buried four persons in the city’s Boragaon area. Landslips also happened in three or four other localities but no lives were lost in these incidents,” ASDMA’s chief executive officer G.D. Tripathi.

He said reports of landslips from Dima Hasao and Cachar districts had been received too.

Advisory issued after heavy rain

Assam has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Monday evening, causing water-logging of many roads and localities. The situation forced the State government to issue an advisory, asking people in Guwahati and its adjoining areas not to venture out unless necessary.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on the outskirts of the city predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the northeastern States over the next four days.

With Tuesday’s disaster, the death toll in floods and landslips in the region since April went up to 54. Assam has been the worst hit with 36 dead — nine in landslips — followed by Meghalaya with 13 and Arunachal Pradesh five.