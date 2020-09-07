Other States

Four held for forcibly marrying two sisters in Muzaffarnagar

Police have arrested four people in connection with the forcible marriage of two sisters against their will. Those who have been arrested include the father of the women, the police said.

A case has been registered against 10 people for marrying the women three months ago, Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal said.

