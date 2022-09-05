Four dead, many others as fire breaks out at Lucknow hotel

The exact cause of the fire at levana hotel is being ascertained and over two dozen people were rushed to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee hospital, officials said

Fire personnel during massive fire that broke out at Hotel Levana, Hazratganj, in Lucknow on Monday, September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Four people died and over ten people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at hotel Levana in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Monday. After the incident, fire fighters and ambulances reached the spot for relief and rescue operations and were able to rescue 20 people trapped inside the three-storied building.

The injured were admitted at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee civil hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital to meet the injured and has directed the concerned officials to provide proper treatment to them.

Mr. Adityanath has also ordered a joint probe by the Lucknow Police Commissioner and the Divisional Commissioner to ascertain the reasons of the blaze.

“The Chief Minister visited Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (civil) hospital in Lucknow to enquire about the health of those injured due to fire in a Lucknow hotel and has directed the concerned officials to provide proper treatment to them. The CM has ordered a joint probe by the Lucknow Police Commissioner and the Divisional Commissioner to ascertain the reasons of the blaze,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office reads.

Local Lok Sabha member and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also got in touch with the district administration over the incident.

Mr. Singh said, “I collected information about the unfortunate fire incident from the local administration and my office is in touch with them. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Later in the day, the Lucknow police has registered a first investigation report (FIR) and arrested the owners of the hotel, Rohit Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, along with the hotel’s manager, Sagar Srivastava. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) said that the hotel did not have an emergency exit and many other rules were bypassed during the construction of the building.