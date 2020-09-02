Other States

Four cattle smugglers arrested in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga; 23 bovines rescued

Four suspected cattle smugglers were arrested in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Tuesday and 23 bovines rescued, police said here.

The animals were being illegally transported in a truck, which was intercepted on the Kudu-Ranchi road here, Superintendent of Police Priyanka Meena said.

Four people, including the driver of the truck, were arrested, the SP said, adding that they were being interrogated.

