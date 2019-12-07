Other States

Four boys held on charge of raping girl in Bulandshahr

more-in

Video of the crime goes viral; accused and the victim are minors

In an alleged case of gang-rape of a minor in Pahasu area of Bulandshahr, four minors have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

“On December 3, when the 16-year-old went to fetch vegetables from the field, she was waylaid by three boys of the same village and raped in the field and a video of the criminal act was made,” said D.P. Singh, SHO, Pahasu.

According to the official, the case came to light on Friday when one of the boys shared the video with one of the friends. “When it went viral, the father of the girl reported the matter to the police. Within two hours, we arrested the three main accused and the boy who posted the video on social media. They are relatives of the girl’s family and live in the neighbourhood. The medical report has confirmed rape. The accused have been booked under 376D of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Their correct age is being ascertained,” said Mr Singh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 2:56:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/four-boys-held-on-charge-of-raping-girl-in-bulandshahr/article30230106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY