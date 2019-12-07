Four boys held on charge of raping girl in Bulandshahr

In an alleged case of gang-rape of a minor in Pahasu area of Bulandshahr, four minors have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

“On December 3, when the 16-year-old went to fetch vegetables from the field, she was waylaid by three boys of the same village and raped in the field and a video of the criminal act was made,” said D.P. Singh, SHO, Pahasu.

According to the official, the case came to light on Friday when one of the boys shared the video with one of the friends. “When it went viral, the father of the girl reported the matter to the police. Within two hours, we arrested the three main accused and the boy who posted the video on social media. They are relatives of the girl’s family and live in the neighbourhood. The medical report has confirmed rape. The accused have been booked under 376D of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Their correct age is being ascertained,” said Mr Singh.