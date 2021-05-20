Other States

Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID-19

Jagannath Pahadia (L) with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former Governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.

"Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Mr Gehlot tweeted.

He said Pahadia's death is a personal loss for him.

The State government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 3:12:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/former-rajasthan-cm-jagannath-pahadia-dies-of-covid-19/article34601213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY