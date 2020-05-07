Other States

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini booked

Punjab Police has booked former State Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini and six others in connection with a case related to disappearance of a man, following a terrorist attack in Chandigarh in the year 1991.

The police said that the case against Mr. Saini, in the matter of disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, was filed on the basis of a fresh application by the victim’s brother, Palwinder Singh Multani.

Based on Palwinder Multani’s complaint, the case was registered under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on Wednesday.

