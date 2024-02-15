GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Odisha Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty quits party

Mr. Mohanty’s resignation comes two days after the resignation of Nihar Ranjan Mohananda, another ex-MLA of the Congress.

February 15, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Representational image of Congress party supporters with the party flag

Representational image of Congress party supporters with the party flag | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Former Odisha Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty resigned from the party.

Mr. Mohanty, who was elected to the state Assembly from the Rajnagar constituency in Kendrapara district in 2014, stepped down from both his primary membership in the party and his role as president of the Kendrapara District Congress Committee.

He submitted his resignation letter to party state president Sarat Pattanayak on Wednesday. Mohanty conveyed his gratitude to party leaders and workers for their support during his tenure with the Congress. However, the ex-MLA did not mentioned the reason behind his resignation from the party.

Mr. Mohanty’s resignation comes two days after the resignation of Nihar Ranjan Mohananda, another ex-MLA of the Congress.

Mr. Mohananda who was elected to state Assembly from Attabira (SC) constituency in 2009, had resigned from the primary membership of the party on February 12. He had tendered his resignation letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

