Former Madhya Pradesh Congress SC wing chief joins BSP

Former Minister Mahendra Boddh on Wednesday, quit the Congress and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) along with around 200 supporters.

The development has rattled the Congress whose Scheduled Castes (SC) wing he headed for two years until recently.

A Congressman for nearly 50 years, Mr. Boddh told The Hindu, “There was no freehand to fight for the poor within the party, which I can pursue on a different forum.”

Mr. Boddh expressed his willingness to contest on a BSP ticket. Mr. Boddh is pinning hope on securing a ticket to contest the Bhander seat (SC), vacated by former Congress legislator Raksha Santram Saroniya who switched over to the BJP along with 22 rebels in March.

