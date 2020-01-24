Former BJD MLA held on corruption charge

Former BJD MLA Anam Naik was arrested after the anti-corruption wing of the State police allegedly unearthed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Mr. Naik had represented the Bhawanipatna Assembly constituency in Kalahandi district from 2014 to 2019.

During the recent raids conducted by the vigilance department at multiple locations, the former BJD MLA and his family members were found to have assets worth ₹3.42 crore.

Mr. Naik had entered into government service as a junior clerk in the Kalahandi District Collectorate in the year 1990. Subsequently, he held clerical duties in the office of Tahasildar and Block Development Officer at Bhawanipatna.

He had resigned from service about 15 years ago and entered into active politics.

‘Building and plots’

According to the vigilance department, during the course of their search, Mr. Naik and his family members were found to be in possession of assets amounting to ₹3.42 crore, which included buildings, market complexes, plots of land, vehicles and deposits in different banks amounting to over ₹49 lakh.