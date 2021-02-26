Focus on health infrastructure sought

Health activists attached to Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) here on Thursday sought the focus on primary health infrastructure, National Health Mission and the right to health after noticing a “negligible increase” in the budgetary allocations for medical services, healthcare and family welfare.
The JSA, which functions as the Rajasthan chapter of the People’s Health Movement, said the 2021-22 budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had made tall promises with inadequate allocations in the health sector. The much-awaited Right to Health Bill was a welcome announcement, but neither any budget provision was made nor any timeline announced for its launch.
Chhaya Pachauli, director of voluntary group Prayas, said the universal health care scheme, stipulating medical insurance of ₹5 lakh to every family, would require the State government to spend about ₹3,500 crore. “This is something for the next year and we will have to wait to see when this actually happens,” she said.
The budget had a range of announcements for the health sector, but it fell short in allocating enough money, said Ms. Pachauli.
