Floodlit pitch and sports bank help Arunachal town kick the habit

Sports gear is lent to youth to wean them from drugs

The fight against drugs in a small town in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh is riding on a bank of sports equipment.

Soon after taking charge as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Miao in February 2021, Sunny K. Singh observed that many children and teenagers inhaling narcotic substances as dusk literally made the town fall into stupour. “Drug peddling and addiction is a huge problem in Arunachal Pradesh. I found out many young people were doing drugs in the evening because they had hardly anything else to do,” Mr. Singh said.

He decided to wake the town of about 8,000 people up with shots, serves and volleys.

And floodlights. But it was easier said than done; the centrally-located football-cum-cricket ground in the town was in a bad shape.

Mr. Singh began meeting the community leaders even as he looked for resources to provide sports facilities. Miao, the starting point of a 157-km trek route through the Namdapha Tiger Reserve to Vijaynagar on the Myanmar border, is inhabited mostly by the Tangsa, Singpho, Yobin, Gurkha, Chakma and Tibetan communities.

The determined official began overhauling the sports infrastructure. The football-cricket ground was renovated and floodlights put up. And a parkour park was built. An equally lift futsal ground was built, so was a parkour park.

“As more children and teenagers began playing under lights from 5-9.30 p.m., I realised many poor children were not able to play because they did not have any sports kit,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu.

Another round of meeting with the community leaders generated ₹2.5 lakh and part the ADC’s office was converted into a bank for the sports equipment bought with the money. Many locals donated sports kits too.

“The librarian is the custodian of the sports bank and maintains two registers — one for stock and the other for issuing each item for children to use free of cost and return after playing,” he said.

Team wins medals

The bank, unveiled on January 26, is accessible to all children but preference will soon be given to those from underprivileged sections through an identity card.

Mr. Singh’s initiative has started paying dividends. Miao Brawn, the town’s parkour team won two gold and two silver medals at an international event in Nepal a few months ago. Before the park was established, the team members had been practising at a hazardous spot near the Noa-Dehing River that flows by the town.

Mr Singh has drawn up a calendar of events to ensure minors and youths have enough sporting tourneys to keep them engaged through the year. “Each month is for a night league of a different sport,” he said.

Miao will sport a volleyball ground, a basketball ground and a club with gym, table tennis and snooker facilities within a month. The IAS officer from Gopalganj in Bihar also has plans for the subdivision beyond the town.

“I have had meetings with all the panchayat leaders for renovating existing and building new sports infrastructure at strategic locations across the subdivision. Funds from MGNREGA and 15th Finance Commission have been set aside for work from the next fiscal,” he said.

Mr Singh said involving the community in the projects was paramount. “Community ownership can sustain the initiative because not all administrative officers may be interested in sports after I am posted elsewhere,” he added.