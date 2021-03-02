Flag meeting fails to free Indian nationals detained in Bangladesh

Stalemate continues over the release of two Indian nationals who were apprehended by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the border in Khowai district of Tripura on Sunday.
A local commander-level flag meeting between BGB and the BSF on Monday failed to resolve the issue, as the former insisted that the detainees were found inside Bangladesh territory and were in possession of narcotics.
Raju Debbarma (41), Gurupada Debbarman (43) and two others had gone to their farmland through the border fencing gate number 26 at Karangi Chhara in Khowai. The other two returned through the same gate and informed the BSF about the detention of Raju and Gurupada.
Families of two detained farmers said they took routine permission from the BSF post to make their way to the farmland through the fencing gate.
Khowai district police officials were reportedly in touch with the BSF to know the whereabouts of the two farmers.
Gurupada Debbarma is a former school teacher. He was in the lot of 10323 teachers retrenched by an order of the Supreme Court last year. The apex court upheld a 2015 verdict of the High Court of Tripura on their termination after finding their selection contrary to recruitment procedures and rules.
The barbed wire fencing is 150 yards from the international border. An estimated 11.375 acres of agricultural land fall outside the fence in Tripura.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath