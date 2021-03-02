Flag meeting fails to free Indian nationals detained in Bangladesh

Stalemate continues over the release of two Indian nationals who were apprehended by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the border in Khowai district of Tripura on Sunday.

A local commander-level flag meeting between BGB and the BSF on Monday failed to resolve the issue, as the former insisted that the detainees were found inside Bangladesh territory and were in possession of narcotics.

Raju Debbarma (41), Gurupada Debbarman (43) and two others had gone to their farmland through the border fencing gate number 26 at Karangi Chhara in Khowai. The other two returned through the same gate and informed the BSF about the detention of Raju and Gurupada.

Families of two detained farmers said they took routine permission from the BSF post to make their way to the farmland through the fencing gate.

Khowai district police officials were reportedly in touch with the BSF to know the whereabouts of the two farmers.

Gurupada Debbarma is a former school teacher. He was in the lot of 10323 teachers retrenched by an order of the Supreme Court last year. The apex court upheld a 2015 verdict of the High Court of Tripura on their termination after finding their selection contrary to recruitment procedures and rules.

The barbed wire fencing is 150 yards from the international border. An estimated 11.375 acres of agricultural land fall outside the fence in Tripura.