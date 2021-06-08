Other States

Five-year-old girl dies of thirst in Rajasthan

A five-year-old girl died of thirst while her grandmother fell unconscious in Raniwara in Jalore district of Rajasthan, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when Sukhi (60) and Manju (5) were going on foot to see a family member in Roda village, SHO Padma Ram said. On the way, they felt thirsty but could not find water, he said. Later, some shepherds spotted them and informed the village sarpanch who informed the police.

The police took both to a hospital where Manju was declared dead while Sukhi is undergoing treatment.


