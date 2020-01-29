Other States

Five Naxals held in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district

A Google map view of Gadchiroli district.

Three rifles were recovered from them.

Five Naxals have been arrested in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, the police said on January 29.

A team of C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police raided a training camp of Naxals in Perimilibhatthi jungle in Bhamragadh area on Tuesday afternoon, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde said the camp was located deep inside the jungle, and was being attended by some senior Naxal cadres.

After a heavy exchange of fire, the commandos captured Rainu Wadde (20), Bandu Wadde (25), Sukhram Usendi (40), Doghe Usendi (30) and Keye Wadde (40), all residents of Padamkot in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. Three rifles were also recovered, the SP said.

