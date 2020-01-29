Five Naxals held in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district

Five Naxals have been arrested in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, the police said on January 29.
A team of C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police raided a training camp of Naxals in Perimilibhatthi jungle in Bhamragadh area on Tuesday afternoon, a senior official said.
Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde said the camp was located deep inside the jungle, and was being attended by some senior Naxal cadres.
After a heavy exchange of fire, the commandos captured Rainu Wadde (20), Bandu Wadde (25), Sukhram Usendi (40), Doghe Usendi (30) and Keye Wadde (40), all residents of Padamkot in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. Three rifles were also recovered, the SP said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.