Five militants killed in Pulwama, Budgam encounters: police

Five militants, including a ‘top commander’, were killed in two separate gunfights in Kashmir on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

“Five militants of Pakistan-sponsored militant outfits, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The police identified one of the slain militants as JeM ‘commander’ Zahid Wani and a Pakistani militant, Kafeel alias Chotu. “A big success for us,” Mr. Kumar said. Kafeel was active since 2020 in Pulwama-Shopian Belt, the police said.

Two anti-militancy operations were launched in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and central Kashmir’s Budgam on Saturday evening, triggering fierce gunfights.

While four militants of the JeM were killed in Naira area of Pulwama, one LeT militant was killed in Charar-i-Shareef area of Budgam, the police said.

Twenty one militants, including eight Pakistani, were killed in 11 encounters this month so far.