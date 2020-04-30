Other States

Five jawans injured in Srinagar grenade attack: Police

Image used for representation purpose only

Image used for representation purpose only  

‘Search in the area is in progress’

Five security personnel were injured in a grenade attack on Wednesday evening in Srinagar, according to the J&K Police.

A police spokesman said around 9:30 p.m. terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the Nowhatta chowk in Srinagar where a joint checkpoint of police and paramilitary was set up.

"The blast resulted in injuries to four security force personnel and one policeman. All the injured were shifted to the hospital for the treatment," the police said.

The spokesman said senior police officers reached the terror crime spot. "A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the Police Station Nowhatta and investigation taken up. Search in the area is in progress," the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 1:40:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/five-jawans-injured-in-srinagar-grenade-attack-police/article31467666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY