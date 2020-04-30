Five jawans injured in Srinagar grenade attack: Police

Five security personnel were injured in a grenade attack on Wednesday evening in Srinagar, according to the J&K Police.
A police spokesman said around 9:30 p.m. terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the Nowhatta chowk in Srinagar where a joint checkpoint of police and paramilitary was set up.
"The blast resulted in injuries to four security force personnel and one policeman. All the injured were shifted to the hospital for the treatment," the police said.
The spokesman said senior police officers reached the terror crime spot. "A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the Police Station Nowhatta and investigation taken up. Search in the area is in progress," the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.