Five jawans injured in Srinagar grenade attack: Police

Five security personnel were injured in a grenade attack on Wednesday evening in Srinagar, according to the J&K Police.

A police spokesman said around 9:30 p.m. terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the Nowhatta chowk in Srinagar where a joint checkpoint of police and paramilitary was set up.

"The blast resulted in injuries to four security force personnel and one policeman. All the injured were shifted to the hospital for the treatment," the police said.

The spokesman said senior police officers reached the terror crime spot. "A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the Police Station Nowhatta and investigation taken up. Search in the area is in progress," the police said.