Five injured in attack at CPI(M) meeting

At least five CPI(M) workers were injured in an attack by bike-borne miscreants at Ranirbazar near here on Sunday. Former Minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Dey has blamed the ruling BJP for the incident.

The incident happened at Ghoramara locality in Ranirbazar.

The miscreants were allegedly equipped with rods and sticks. The injured persons were taken to GBP Hospital here. A couple of them had their hands fractured.

Mr. Dey, accompanied by party leaders, visited the injured at the hospital. He blamed the ruling BJP for the ‘unprovoked’ attack.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, however, denied the charge and claimed the incident was a fallout of internal bickering in CPI(M).