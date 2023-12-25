GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First-ever Shimla Winter Carnival begins as tourists throng Himachal Pradesh

The 12-day festival is expected to boost tourism activities in the State

December 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva
Heavy rush of tourists and locals on the first day of winter Carnival at Ridge in Shimla, on December 25, 2023.

Heavy rush of tourists and locals on the first day of winter Carnival at Ridge in Shimla, on December 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh government’s initiative to roll out the first-ever Shimla Winter Carnival is expected to give a fillip to the tourism sector, which has suffered badly since a relentless monsoon brought the hill State to its knees this year and caused extensive damage to life and property.

“This winter carnival in Shimla is a historic moment for the city as it aims to boost tourism activities in the State. The recent monsoon fury had adversely affected Himachal Pradesh’s tourism sector but due to the government’s efforts, the State has recovered from this setback,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while inaugurating the 12-day-long festival on Monday. The event started with a cultural parade and a Mahanati (folk dance) performance presented by 450 women from self-help groups.

Amid the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Himachal Pradesh witnessed an influx of 30,000 tourist vehicles in the past couple of days, signalling a promising revival of the tourism industry in the State. As tourists continue to throng the hill State, prominent destinations like Rohtang, Sissu, Manali, and Shimla are witnessing traffic congestion.

“The State government is committed to promoting tourism in the State as it has allocated a substantial ₹3,000 crore budget to the tourism sector, a significant increase from the earlier ₹50 crore. The government has permitted all restaurants, dhabas and food shops in the State to remain open 24 hours from December 20, 2023, to January 5, 2024, to facilitate the people visiting the State,” the Chief Minister added.

The carnival offers local dishes, laser shows, and various cultural programmes, contributing to the celebration of Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage.

