First COVID-19 case in U.P.’s Baghpat

The first case of COVID-19 in Baghpat has increased the danger of community transmission of the virus.
“A resident of a village in Baghpat who had recently returned from Dubai has been found positive for COVID-19. He said he travelled by bus from Delhi to Baghpat. As he doesn’t remember the number of the bus, it is becoming difficult to conduct tracing, increasing the danger of community transmission,” R.K. Tandon, Chief Medical Officer, Baghpat, told The Hindu.
“We got the information when he reached Baghpat. He was in the isolation ward since last week. When he developed symptoms, we sent his sample, which was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,” he said.
Dr. Tandon said the 10 family members of the infected person have been put in the isolation ward and their samples sent for testing. “The village has been sanitised and put under lockdown,” he said.
