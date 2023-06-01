HamberMenu
First 100 units electricity per month free for all households in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

The CM said that keeping the middle-class people in mind, those who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units will be free.

June 01, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households irrespective of their total consumption per month. | file photo

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households irrespective of their total consumption per month. | file photo | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households irrespective of their total consumption per month.

"The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for the first 100 units," he tweeted.

The CM said that keeping the middle-class people in mind, those who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units will be free.

Along with this, fixed charges, fuel surcharge and all other charges for consumption up to 200 units will be waived, he said.

According to sources, only electricity charges need to be given between 100 to 200 units.

Mr. Gehlot made the announcement based on feedback received during inflation relief camps in which registration for 10 schemes including the free electricity scheme is being done.

The Rajasthan CM, in a tweet, said the bill of those who consume electricity up to 100 units per month will remain zero and they will not have to pay any bill like before.

Mr. Gehlot had in the budget earlier this year announced free electricity up to 100 units per month.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are slated to be held later this year.

