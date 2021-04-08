Fire engulfs four shops at Sadar Bazar in Gurugram

No casualty reported, says official

A major fire broke out in Sadar Bazar here on Wednesday engulfing around four shops. The blaze had not been put out till the time of going to the press.

The fire broke out in a multi-storey shop off Old Railway Road near Siddeshwar Temple around 7 p.m. and later spread to adjoining shops. A fire department official said that around a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service, but it could not be brought under control even till late in the evening.

“Fire tenders from neighbouring Faridabad are also being called to help in the fire-fighting operation,” said the official.

There was, however, no report of any casualty.