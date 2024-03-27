Fire breaks out in AC coach of special Holi train in Bihar; no casualties reported

March 27, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Bhojpur

A fire broke out in the air-conditioned coach of a Holi Special Train at Ara station in Bihar on Tuesdsay night. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

"A fire broke out in one coach of the Mumbai LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special near Karisath station, at a short distance from Arrah Junction, on March 26. No casualties or injuries have been reported," Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railways, said in a statement.

Danapur Divisional Railway Manager Jayant Chaudhary told ANI that four to five trains were diverted due to the incident.

Danapur, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jayant Chaudhary, said, "A coach caught fire yesterday. The coach was isolated immediately. The fire was later controlled. There are no casualties because the coach that caught fire did not have any reservations. Four to five trains may have been diverted."

In a similar incident earlier this week, a fire broke out in two compartments of the Godan Express near Nasik Road railway station in Maharashtra's Nasik.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.