FIR registered in connection with alleged killing of Congress worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajnagar constituency

November 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh)

A Congress worker was allegedly killed in Chhatarpur district’s Rajnagar constituency in the wee hours of November 17 with the Congress candidate Vikram Singh alias Nati Raja accusing the BJP candidate Arvind Pateriya and his supporters of running over some Congress workers with their cars. Subsequently, a case under various charges, including murder, has also been registered on the complaint of the Congress candidate.

The deceased was identified as Salman. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi said that the two candidates had come face to face along with their supporters over an argument at around 3 a.m.

“This [the argument] led to a clash between them resulting in the death of one person. One party has accused the other of mowing the victim down with a car. His post-mortem is being conducted and further action will be taken based on the results,” he said.

The voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls concluded in one phase on Friday at 6 pm.