FIR lodged against two BJP leaders in Amethi for assaulting district Youth Congress head

A case was registered after a group of Congress workers and local leaders reached the Amethi Police Station on Saturday, demanding action in the matter

August 27, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on August 26 against district-level leaders of the BJP in Amethi, along with eight other unidentified people, for allegedly assaulting Amethi district Youth Congress office-bearer Shubham Singh.

The Amethi police registered the case under Sections 504 (insulting with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (guilty of causing nuisance), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against BJP leaders Satyendra Pratap Singh alias Raju Singh, and Vishu Mishra, district unit chief of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha, after a group of Congress workers and local leaders reached the Amethi Police Station on Saturday, demanding action in the matter.

Shubham Singh, district chief of the Youth Congress, alleged that he had been attacked by the BJP leaders and few others outside a city hotel on Friday. “I stepped outside my home in the evening on Friday, near the International Hotel, I was beaten with sticks and threatened badly by these goons,” Mr. Singh said in his statement.

The BJP rubbished the allegations, adding the charges highlighted the desperation of the Congress party after it had lost its bastion of Amethi. “The allegations levelled against our two workers are completely false. At the time of the incident, they were doing their own work. Unnecessarily, their names were added. In the Yogi government, truth will come out after proper investigation,” Durgesh Tripathi, Amethi district BJP president, told The Hindu.

