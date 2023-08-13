HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIR after 'misleading' post against Madhya Pradesh govt from Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath 'X' accounts

The letter claimed that the contractors in the State are being asked to pay 50 percent commission.

August 13, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Indore:

PTI
The Indore Police said it has registered an FIR against the “handlers” of the ‘X’ accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption. File.

The Indore Police said it has registered an FIR against the “handlers” of the ‘X’ accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indore Police on Saturday said it has registered an FIR against the "handlers" of the 'X' accounts of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption.

In a statement released on Twitter, now known as X, the Indore Police Commissioner said late on August 12 that local BJP's legal cell convenor Nimesh Pathak complained that a fake letter bearing the name of a person called Gyanendra Awasthi was circulated on social media.

The letter claimed that the contractors in the State are being asked to pay 50 percent commission.

A case has been registered against Awasthi as well as the "handlers" of the 'X' accounts of Vadra, Nath and Arun Yadav at the city's Sanyogitaganj police station, the release said, adding Pathak's complaint is being investigated.

Earlier in the day, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra claimed that an FIR was registered against the Twitter "handles" of Vadra, Nath and Arun Yadav at Sanyogitaganj police station in the city.

He said the case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation) on Pathak’s complaint.

Pathak alleged that the Congress leaders conspired to malign the image of the state government and his party by sharing "misleading" social media posts and accusing the BJP regime in the state of being involved in corruption.

The official said the police are verifying the authenticity of the respective Twitter handles.

On Friday, Vadra claimed on X that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining their payment is released only after paying 50 per cent commission.

"The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. People of Karnataka ousted the 40% commission government, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the 50% commission government from power," she alleged in the post.

Nath and Yadav also made similar posts.

Terming Priyanka Gandhi's allegation false, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra earlier sought proof from the Congress leader to support her charge, warning that options were otherwise open before the state government and the BJP for legal action. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the opposition party was spreading lies. On Friday evening, the Gwalior police registered a case against a few people in connection with Priyanka Gandhi's post.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.