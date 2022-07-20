Filmmaker Das remanded to police custody for a day

On Wednesday, Ahmedabad Police in a release said that he had also posted tweets that “hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus”

Filmmaker Avinash Das, arrested by the Gujarat Police, being taken to the court, in Ahmedabad, on July 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A local court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday remanded Mumbai filmmaker Avinash Das to police custody for a day after he was presented before the court following his arrest.

He will again be produced in court on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Das was arrested in a case relating to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal.

Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch had registered an FIR against Mr. Das under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, as he had also posted on his Instagram and Facebook accounts another photo of a woman wearing the national flag.

On Wednesday, Ahmedabad Police in a release said that he had also posted tweets that “hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus”.

In the tweet posted in Hindi, which was mentioned in the press release of the police, Das had allegedly said he cannot give up alcohol because Gods such as Brahma and Ram reside in different types of liquor, like whiskey and brandy. The tweet was posted by Mr. Das at 2.19 p.m. on May 1, 2016.

Earlier, his anticipatory bail was rejected by Ahmedabad sessions court and Gujarat High Court and the transit bail by Bombay High Court.