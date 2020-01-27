Other States

File report on ‘police atrocities’: HC

more-in

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the State government to submit a report on allegations of police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters by February 17, the next date of hearing.

A two-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma passed the order hearing a number of public interest litigations.

The court asked the State government to mention how many people died during anti-CAA protests and complaints registered against police.

The court also asked whether truthfulness of media reports in this regard has been examined or not. About 20 people were allegedly killed in police firing during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh on December 20.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:09:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/file-report-on-police-atrocities-hc/article30669070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY