HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Female cheetah translocated from South Africa dies in MP’s Kuno National Park; third fatality in 42 days

Daksha became the third cheetah to die in the Kuno National Park

May 09, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Representational file photo of a cheetah

Representational file photo of a cheetah | Photo Credit: Reuters

Female cheetah 'Daksha', translocated to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa, died on May 9, a forest official said.

Daksha became the third cheetah to die in the KNP. Earlier, a female cheetah and a male cheetah died on March 27 and April 23, respectively. "Daksha was found in injured condition in the morning by a monitoring team of KNP. She was immediately given necessary medication and treatment but she died around 12 noon," the official said.

Listen: The problem of space for India’s translocated Cheetahs | In Focus podcast

Daksha was released in enclosure number one and two male cheetahs, Vayu and Agni, were released from boma 7 (enclosure) for mating, but it appears that the male cheetahs turned violent during the process which is a normal thing, the official added.

ALSO READ
Inadequate space for cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park: former Wildlife Institute of India official

In such a scenario, it is difficult for the monitoring team to interfere while the female cheetah died.

Cheetahs Sasha' and 'Uday', who were shifted to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches in September 2022 and later, died on March 27 and April 23, respectively, officials had said.

Related stories

Related Topics

wildlife / wildlife / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.