Farooq Abdullah withdraws from presidential race, says J&K needs him more

National Conference (NC) vice president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday withdrew from the presidential race, saying J&K was passing through a critical juncture and required his efforts to navigate uncertain times.

"I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate," Dr. Abdullah said, in a statement.

Dr. Abdullah said he had a lot more active politics ahead of him and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country.

Dr. Abdullah, also a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for proposing his name.

"I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee Sahiba. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature," Dr. Abdullah. said

