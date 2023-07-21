Farmers up in arms against AAP govt. in Punjab over poor handling of flood situation; threaten to block railway tracks 

July 21, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - CHANDIGARH

As the majority of districts in Punjab continue to reel under floods, anguished farmers, who are staring at crop failure, have decided to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its alleged failure to tackle the situation.

Farmer outfits, including Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Azad), have announced protests outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners across the State on July 24, to press for immediate release of compensation for flood victims. They have threatened that if their demands were not met then railway tracks across the State would be blocked on July 25.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab unit of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee, has alleged that the government machinery failed to assist the flood-hit people.“The government help has been too little so far. Crops, especially paddy, have been submerged following breaches in different rivers in the State. The government is suggesting replanting of paddy, but that’s not easy, the appropriate sowing time is over. We want immediate compensation for damaged crops. At least ₹50,000 per acre compensation should be given for all types of damaged kharif crops. The State government’s attitude has been far from being sympathetic towards farmers and they have been left to fight for themselves at such a critical juncture,” he told The Hindu on Thursday.

According to government data, 38 people have lost lives and 1,441 villages affected due to floods till July 20.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakonda), said paddy is the key kharif crop in Punjab and floods have damaged at least 60% of it across the State.

“The muck in paddy fields has ruined crop in thousands of acres. The government should compensate farmers with ₹50,000 per acre, who have completely lost their crop. The farmers who are in a position to replant it should be given at least ₹30,000 per acre. Also, plugging of breached rivers needs to be done on a war footing,” Mr. Singh said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said Ministers, high ranking officers and administrative machinery of the State government is already in the field to help the people.