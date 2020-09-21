Farmers’ protests continue in Punjab and Haryana

Roads, highways blocked; copies of farm sector Bills burnt

Stepping up their protests against the Centre’s agriculture sector Bills, farmers’ organisations blocked roads in Haryana and burned copies of the Bills in Punjab on Sunday, accusing the BJP-led government of playing into the hands of big corporates and compromising farmers’ interests.

In Haryana, several roads, including national and State highways, were blocked by agitating farmers from noon till 3 p.m. Protesters also blocked roads in almost all the districts and staged sit-ins at crucial junctions.

The blockades, however, were peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. Protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the State.

‘Support from youth’

The protests were led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni), to which as many as 17 farmer groups had extended support. Speaking to The Hindu, BKU Harayana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “For the first time the youth have come out in large numbers to take part in the protest. Even the common people were part of it.”

The Punjab Youth Congress kicked-off a “tractor rally” from Punjab to Delhi against the three farm sector Bills. The rally which began from Punjab’s Zirakpur was, however, stopped at the Haryana border in Ambala. Police later resorted to the use of water canons to disperse the agitating Youth Congress workers who attempted to break through the barricades.

In Punjab, farmers associated with around 30 groups burnt copies of the Bills and effigies of the Prime Minister. “The BJP is playing into the hands of big corporates and has compromised farmers’ interests,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, BKU (Dakaunda).