Farmers’ protest: Haryana extends mobile internet ban in Karnal till Thursday midnight

Several farmers and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha have been picketing outside the mini-secretariat at Karnal.

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest in Karnal, the Haryana government has decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet services in Karnal district till Thursday midnight, said an order of the Home Department on Thursday.

Several farmers and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the ongoing protests against Centre’s farm laws, have been picketing outside the mini-secretariat at Karnal, demanding strict legal action, including framing of murder charge against the IAS officer who was at the centre of the controversy for his alleged order to police to ‘smash their heads’ during the recent baton charge on protesting farmers in Karnal on August 28.

Multiple round of talks between the farmer leaders and the district administration failed to break the ongoing deadlock.

Farmers and their representatives have made it clear that the protest outside the mini-secretariat would continue till their demands were met.

The Haryana government had suspended the mobile internet services in Karnal district since September 6 afternoon, citing law and order situation.