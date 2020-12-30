Farmers lathi-charged in Patna

Thousands of farmers who took out a rally in Patna on Tuesday against the recent farm laws, were baton-charged by the police and prevented from reaching Raj Bhavan. A group of citizens in Gaya also sat on a fast at the city’s Shantibagh demanding scrapping of all three laws.

The farmers had assembled at Gandhi Maidan in the capital from several districts under the banners of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Mahasabha, Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and Left parties. They then marched to the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor against the farm laws.

However, the police stopped the march midway at city’s main Dak Bungalow thoroughfare. The protesting farmers sat on the road and blocked traffic, raising slogans against the farm laws and the Centre for its “dictatorial move”. Later a scuffle broke out between the protesting farmers and policemen, who resorted to a baton charge and water cannons to disperse them.

“To stop our march to Raj Bhavan when we wanted to go and present our memorandum was injustice against farmers,” said Ramadhar Singh, secretary of the State unit of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Mahasabha.