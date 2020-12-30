Farmers lathi-charged in Patna

Thousands of farmers who took out a rally in Patna on Tuesday against the recent farm laws, were baton-charged by the police and prevented from reaching Raj Bhavan. A group of citizens in Gaya also sat on a fast at the city’s Shantibagh demanding scrapping of all three laws.
The farmers had assembled at Gandhi Maidan in the capital from several districts under the banners of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Mahasabha, Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and Left parties. They then marched to the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor against the farm laws.
However, the police stopped the march midway at city’s main Dak Bungalow thoroughfare. The protesting farmers sat on the road and blocked traffic, raising slogans against the farm laws and the Centre for its “dictatorial move”. Later a scuffle broke out between the protesting farmers and policemen, who resorted to a baton charge and water cannons to disperse them.
“To stop our march to Raj Bhavan when we wanted to go and present our memorandum was injustice against farmers,” said Ramadhar Singh, secretary of the State unit of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Mahasabha.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath