Farmer leaders unite against ‘politics of hate’

‘We will visit U.P., Uttarakhand and other States to expose the authoritarian and anti-farmer Modi govt.’

Krantikar Kisan Union president Darshan Pal on Monday said the farmer leaders would visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand apart from other States across the country to expose the Modi government which happened to be the most “anti-farmer” and “authoritarian”, adding that the farmers fight was for “Zameen (land)” and “Zameer (conscience)”.

Mr. Pal was speaking at “Kisan Mazdoor Bhaichara Panchayat” at Sunhera in Nuh on Haryana-Rajasthan border. The public meeting was held in the background of two recent tragedies in the area – the kidnapping and murder of Asif, a local youth, and the death of another young man, Junaid, allegedly due to the injuries inflicted in the custody of Faridabad Police – and alleged attempts to communalise the atmosphere.

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav exhorted the people to “foil the designs of the BJP and the RSS to disrupt the unity of Mewat region that had very deep historical roots of common sacrifices and common heritage”. After having been unsuccessful in its other machinations to suppress the ongoing farmers agitation they were desperate to disrupt the social fabric by inciting communal violence which was their last resort keeping also in view the impending Assembly elections in some States including Uttar Pradesh, said Mr. Yadav.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni explained that the toiling people remained poor because they were divided on caste and religion. All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale referred to the freedom struggle which had martyrs from different religious communities — Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs — and even tribals that formed a cultural mosaic which was facing its test and needed to be preserved.

AIKS Haryana vice-president, Inderjit Singh stated that Mewat region was penalised out of vengeance for its rebellious character first by Britishers and later by successive regimes after Independence in all development matters including irrigation, education, employment and excesses by the police.

‘BJP organised riots’

Young farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar accused the BJP of organising communal riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013 and cashing it in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Satyawan, Ibrahim Khan, Zafar Yaduvanshi, Ranjit Raju, Satbir Singh and Maulana Saleem were also present.

A resolution was passed at the meeting by raising of hands that politics of hate and division will not be allowed to succeed and farmers movement will be strengthened.