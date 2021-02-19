Farm laws are against middle class, says Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said the Centre’s agriculture sector laws were not just anti-farmer, but were also against the middle class and the youth. The farmers agitating against the statutes were not begging but fighting for their rights as an important segment in the democratic set-up, he said.
Mr. Pilot, along with 15 Congress MLAs, addressed a huge farmers’ rally organised in Kotkhawda area of Chaksu tehsil, near Jaipur, with a call for immediate repeal of the controversial laws. The legislators included Niwai MLA Prashant Bairwa, who had extended support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the political crisis in July last year.
The rally, organised by Chaksu MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, sent across the message of Mr. Pilot’s political influence with the presence of thousands of people of the region dominated by Dalit, Jat and Meena communities. Large cut-outs of Mr. Pilot and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were put up at the venue.
Mr. Pilot, who was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister during the turmoil created by his rebellion, said his party would compel the BJP-led government at the Centre to withdraw the farm laws. A three-point resolution passed on the occasion demanded repeal of the legislations, enactment of a law to ensure minimum support prices for crops and the rollback of the hike in fuel prices.
This was first major rally of farmers organised after the recent visit of Mr. Gandhi to the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath