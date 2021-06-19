Other States

Fake vaccination racket: Gehlot demands life sentence for such criminals

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot   | Photo Credit: -

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should make a provision of life imprisonment for those involved in manufacturing or administration of fake Covid vaccines.

His statement came after the arrest of four people, who allegedly duped a housing society in Mumbai’s Kandivali by organising a coronavirus vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital.

“The reports of fake vaccination drive in Mumbai are worrying. Earlier, there were reports of fake Remdesivir being administered at many places. Such gangs are playing with people’s lives. The central government should immediately bring an ordinance and make provision for life imprisonment for such criminals,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

Gehlot said that the Centre should ensure that private hospital procure vaccines through the government. “Dr MC Mishra, the former director of AIIMS, has also advised (people) to get vaccinated at authorised centres. Everyone should be alert…” he added.


Related Articles
