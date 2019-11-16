Fadnavis calls on Governor, seeks release of funds for farmers

Former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday amid an ongoing political crisis in the State.

While the former CM officially met the Governor to request release of funds for the farmers affected due to unseasonal rains, the meeting sparked off speculations that Mr. Fadnavis discussed the political developments in Maharashtra.

“Met honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji at Rajbhavan to request release of funds to the farmers affected due to unseasonal rains. Honourable Governor had assured immediate action on this,” Mr. Fadnavis said. According to State estimates, unseasonal rains have affected nearly 92 lakh farmers damaging 87 lakh hectare crop area. The Governor will have to provision for nearly ₹8,000 crore in damages and compensation for the farmers who have suffered losses.

Senior officials at Raj Bhavan said Mr. Fadnavis also requested reopening of Chief Minister’s relief fund during the ongoing President’s rule. “I also requested to honourable Governor for reopening and smooth functioning of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund through Governor’s office. The honourable Governor assured that this fund will be run by his office and will extend support to patients,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader was appointed caretaker chief minister when term of Assembly ended on November 9. He ceased to be caretaker CM after President’s Rule was imposed on November 12. Mr Fadnavis had last met the Governor to hand over his resignation as a full term CM. “This was not a political meet as is being speculated by a section of media,” said a senior official of Raj Bhavan.