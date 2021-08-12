Explosion at BJP leader's house in Rajouri, 4 injured, say police

It was not immediately known whether the explosion took place inside the house or some one tossed a grenade inside.

At least four persons were injured in an explosion at the residence of a BJP leader in the Jammu province's Rajouri district on Thursday evening.

"Preliminary reports suggest four to five persons were injured in a grenade explosion," Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh told The Hindu.

The explosion took place inside the house of BJP leader Jasbir Singh.

"All the injured have been shifted to Rajouri civil hospital for treatment," officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the explosion took place inside the house or some one tossed a grenade inside.

BJP State general secretary Ashok Kaul has condemed the terrorist attack on the party's Mandal President, Rajouri Urban, Jasbir Singh's residence.

"Seven to eight family members are seriously injured. This is a cowardly act that will never be accepted," Mr. Kaul said, in a tweet.

Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary, blamed Pakistan for the attack.

"We condemn the cowardly act of Pak-based terrorist attack on the BJP leader and his family at Rajouri," he said.