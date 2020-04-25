Expedite release of prisoners, HC tells State

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the State government to expedite the release of prisoners serving up to seven years of imprisonment.

Justice G.S. Kulkarni also directed the high-power committee — appointed to ensure the prisoners’ release — to expedite the decision on a representation made by two prisoners who were refused interim parole as per Supreme Court directions.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare told the court that as per a press note on March 26, the State government has decided to release undertrial prisoners or those convicted with up to seven years’ imprisonment. Nearly 11,000 prisoners would be released on emergency parole, initially for 45 days, following medical check-ups.

He said that as on date, 4,060 prisoners have been released on bail, interim bail, or parole and the government is in the process of releasing the others.

In a letter dated April 20, Additional Director General (Prisons), said none of the prisoners in Maharashtra is affected with the novel coronavirus.

Advocate S.B. Talekar wrote to the HC Chief Justice on the issue, which was converted into this petition. The plea concerns prisoners either serving their sentence or undertrials involved in offences punishable with a maximum seven years in jail.

Mr. Talekar has referred to a March 23 Supreme Court order on the release of prisoners given the overcrowding in prisons.