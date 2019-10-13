Expand definition of human rights: Amit Shah

There was a need to expand the definition of human rights beyond the international standards as it was not sufficient in the Indian context, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Addressing the National Human Rights Commission’s 26th foundation day celebration here, Mr. Shah said India would not be as successful in furthering the cause of human rights if it did not go beyond the international standards.

“India and the world have different concepts and situations regarding human rights. If we evaluate it with the world’s standards, then perhaps that is not right,” he said, adding that the protection of human rights of women and children was “in-built in the social fabric and family system”.

Referring to NHRC chairperson Justice (retired) H.L. Dattu, he said: “I request Mr. Dattu to go beyond legal boundaries and give space and a platform to the many people working for human rights protection on their own, as a matter of duty.”

He added there was a need to combine the “new concept” of human rights with the traditional.

“I know when I say human rights, people see the meaning as police atrocities and custodial deaths, which is a fact. We have no objections. Every citizen should get the Constitutionally-guaranteed protection. There is no dispute.

“But there are so many other dimensions, which we have to see with different perspectives,” he said.